UN: 27 Children Killed, 136 Injured in Afghanistan

Kandahar, MINA – Rising violence in Afghanistan has claimed a number of children’s lives in just the last two years.

According to the United Nations, at least 27 children and 136 others were injured during the escalation of Taliban activity in the war-torn country, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the midst of this dire situation, UNICEF said it was also deeply concerned by reports that more and more children were being recruited by armed groups.

“Ending the war is the only way to protect Afghan children. As long as conflict persists, children’s rights to develop are taken away, their futures are threatened, and their contribution to the nation’s prosperity is diminished,” it warned.

The child victims were mostly reported in South Kandahar Province.

Dr Mohammad Dawood, head of the regional hospital in Kandahar said that at least 20 children died there in the past week.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has documented 5,183 civilian casualties – 1,659 of them killed and 3,524 injured – during the first half of the year, up 47 percent from the same period last year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)