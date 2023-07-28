UK Calls for Respect to Status Quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

London, MINA – The United Kingdom said yesterday it was concerned by the provocative visit by Israeli ministers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, affirming its support for the historic status quo at the holy site, WAFA reported.

“We are also concerned by the provocative visit and inflammatory language used by Israeli ministers at the Haram al-Sharif,” the British Consulate in Jerusalem said in a tweet.

“We reaffirm our support for the historic status quo and Jordan’s role as custodians.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)