UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Passes Away

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, May 13, 2022, the UAE’s National News Agency WAM reported.

“The Ministry of Presidency mourns for the people of the UAE, Arab and Islamic countries and the whole world, the leader of the nation and the protector of its march, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE has passed away in the presence of Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala today, Friday, May 13. Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala rested the deceased with a wide outpouring of His mercy, and placed him in His vast paradise, and gave us all patience and fortitude. inna lillahi wa inna divine rajiu’n “We belong to Allah and to Him we will return,” the statement read UAE Ministry of the Presidency.

The UAE Presidential Ministry also announced official condolences and the raising of the flag at half-mast for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“May Allah Almighty have mercy on him, for a period of 40 days, starting today, and suspend work in ministries, departments, federal and local agencies, and the private sector for three days, starting today,” he wrote.

Sheikh Khalifa’s role has been largely ceremonial since he suffered a stroke and underwent surgery in 2014. His brother and Abu Dhabi crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, is widely seen as the de-facto leader of the UAE, handling day-to-day affairs for the country bay.

Sheikh Khalifa was appointed as the second president of the UAE in 2004. He succeeded his father and founder of the country, Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa was born in 1948 in the Eastern Region of Abu Dhabi. He is the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed. Prior to his role as president, he was the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and headed the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council, which drafts oil policy. (T/RE1)

