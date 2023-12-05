Two Schools Sheltering Displaced Prople in Gaza Bombarded in Israeli Strikes

Gaza, MINA – At least 50 civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in a series of Israeli strikes that targeted two schools sheltering displaced persons in the al-Darraj neighborhood, in Gaza City, Wafa reported on Monday.

Israeli warplanes and artillery shelled the Salah Ad-Din school run by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and Martyr Assad Saftawi school in al-Darraj neighborhood, which led to the killing of around 50 displaced people and the injury of hundreds of others.

Dozens of bodies and injured were brought to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the nearby al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

Ambulance crews reported that they are facing tremendous difficulties in reaching the two schools to evacuate the bodies and injured as a result of the intensive Israeli shelling against the area. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)