Two Medical Personnel of Al-Daraj Clinic Killed by Israeli Attack

Gaza, MINA – Two medical personnel were killed, and others were wounded in an Israeli occupation shelling of the Al-Daraj Clinic, in central Gaza City, Wafa reports.

Israeli fighter jets also launched a violent airstrike on the Zeitoun area east of Gaza City. Israeli warplanes randomly targeted citizens in scattered areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces’ ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in the killing of more than 37,598 citizens, mostly women and children, and the injury of 86,032 others.

Thousands of victims are still buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads due to the high insecurity and lack of equipment. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)