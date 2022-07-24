Two Martyrs and 10 Injured During Violent Confrontations in Nablus

West Bank, MINA – Today, Sunday, two Palestinians were murdered and 10 others were wounded, during confrontations and armed clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources said, “large forces of the occupation army stormed the Yasmina neighborhood in the old city of Nablus, surrounded a number of Palestinian young men in one of the houses, and demanded that they surrender themselves, but they refused and engaged in an armed clash that included a heavy exchange of fire.”

They indicated that the occupation army used “energa” shells during the clash.

The Director of the Emergency and Emergency Center in the Red Crescent in Nablus, Ahmed Jibril, announced that two young men were martyred and 10 others were wounded by the occupation forces’ bullets, one of whom was seriously wounded in the head.

The Ministry of Health announced that the two martyrs were Muhammad Bashar Azizi (25 years) and Abdel Rahman Jamal Sobh (28 years).

The factional coordination committee in Nablus announced a comprehensive strike in the governorate, while the administration of An-Najah National University, in coordination with the Workers Union and the Student Union Council, suspended working hours for students and workers today, Sunday. (LKG/RE1)

