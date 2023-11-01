Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Northern Gaza Fighting

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army, on Tuesday, said two of its soldiers were killed in battles in northern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

The army said in a statement that the two soldiers were serving in the Givati infantry brigade which crossed into Gaza earlier in the day.

Two others were seriously wounded in the same incident, the army added, without providing any further details.

With the latest deaths, the Israeli army’s toll since the start of the fighting in Gaza on 7 October rose to 317.

According to the Israeli army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, fierce battles are taking place in Gaza between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict since then, including 8,525 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has rejected growing calls for a cease-fire, saying it will be a “surrender” to Hamas.

An Israeli blockade of the Strip has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries are unable to satisfy the needs of over 2 million Palestinians there. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)