Turkey Opens Constructive Talks on the Mediterranean

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday that his country opens a constructive talks on the eastern Mediterranean region with Greece.

The video conference between the two leaders comes ahead of an EU summit next week to discuss imposing sanctions on Turkey over its energy search in waters also claimed by Cyprus and Greece, Al-Arabiya reported.

Erdogan stressed that the dispute “can be resolved through negotiations with a constructive approach, based on justice.”

He “underlined that he would continue to implement a firm and active policy with regard to Turkey’s rights.”

Turkey considers the European Union unfairly supports Greece in the maritime dispute that has been going on for decades, especially with the discovery of large natural gas reserves there. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)