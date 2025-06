Netanyahu Relocated Following Israeli Strikes on Iran

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been taken to an undisclosed location, possibly Greece, after Israel launched a series of military strikes against Iran. According to Israeli media, Netanyahu’s aircraft was seen escorted by two fighter jets as it left Israeli airspace.

Israel’s Channel 12 later confirmed that the aircraft landed in Athens, Greece.

The military strikes occurred overnight and targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities. Among those killed in the attacks were high-ranking Iranian military officials, including Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid.

In response, the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are reportedly preparing for retaliation. []

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes on Tehran Kill 78, Injure 329

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)