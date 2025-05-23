Thousands March in Athens Demanding End to Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Athens, MINA – Thousands of Greeks marched on Thursday night to the Israeli Embassy in Athens, demanding an immediate halt to what they called genocidal attacks by Israel on Gaza.

According to Anadolu Agency, The protest was organized by the PAME trade union confederation, one of Greece’s largest labor organizations affiliated with the Greek Communist Party (KKE).

Participants included workers, professionals, artisans, ordinary citizens, and KKE lawmakers. Waving Palestinian flags, the demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian people and denounced Israeli military actions and the blockade of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza, severely restricting humanitarian aid and pushing the region to the brink of famine. Only 87 aid trucks have reportedly been allowed through far below the required level of assistance.

The Israeli military campaign, ongoing since October 2023, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 53,800 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

