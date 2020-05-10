Turkey Distributes Ramadan Packages for Refugees in Tunisia (photo AA)

Ankara, MINA – Turkish state-run aid distributes a number of Ramadan packages to 180 refugees families in Tunisia.

The packages distributed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in cooperation with the Union Tunisian Social Solidarity (UTSS). Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday, May 10.

“Each Ramadan package contains cooking oil, semolina, wheat flour, sugar, rice, pasta, noodles, tomato paste, and milk,” TIKA said in a written statement.

In addition to food aid, the packages contain , such as bleach detergents, sanitary napkins and diapers.

Meanwhile, TIKA also provides iftar food and dinner for children who live in orphanages. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)