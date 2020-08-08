Turkey Announces Its Readiness to Rebuild the Port of Beirut

Istanbul, MINA – Turkish Vice President Fuad Oktay on Saturday announced that his country is ready to rebuild the port of Beirut and its adjacent buildings again.

He also stressed that all of his country’s hospitals and ambulances will be at the service of Lebanon, to treat the injured as a result of the port explosion.

It came in a speech to Oktay, after his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in the capital, Beirut. Thus quoted from Quds Press from official Turkish News Agency.

He explained that Turkey is ready to provide more food and medical aid to Lebanon.

Oktay stressed that the visit to Lebanon comes to confirm Ankara’s solidarity with Beirut after the explosion, and to offer condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people, to Lebanon, the people and the government.

He pointed out that, immediately after the explosion, Turkey sent a relief crew to help in search and rescue work, and that this crew was still continuing its activities in the area of ​​the explosion in the port of Beirut.

Oktay added that Turkey sent two mobile hospitals and medical personnel to Beirut. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) also sent about 400 tons of aid, in addition to aid sent by other Turkish organizations such as the “AFAD” Association and the Turkish Red Crescent.

He added that the Lebanese Foreign Minister (Charbel Wahba) informed him that the explosion had shattered the windows of some buildings 125 km away.

Oktay explained that there is an urgent need for glass and various building materials in Beirut, and that Turkey has proposed assistance to provide them.

Meanwhile, President Aoun expressed his deep thanks to Turkey for the assistance it provided to his country after the explosion, and sent his greetings to President Erdogan with his deputy. (T/RE1)

