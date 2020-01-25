Trump to Announce Contents of the Deal of the Century

Washington, MINA – President of the United States (US), Donald Trump will soon announce the contents of a peace agenda in the Middle East called the Deal of the Century in the near future, while Palestinian parties continue to oppose strongly because it only benefits Israel.

“Maybe some time before the meeting (with Netanyahu) we will announce (peace measures),” Trump explained to reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to visit Washington to have a meeting with the US President on Tuesday. It means Trump will announce the contents of the US peace agenda which is widely referred by Israeli media as the Deal of the Century on that day.

“Washington’s agenda for peace in the Middle East will be a big agenda,” he said.

The Palestinian people, he said initially would reject the contents of the agenda. But they will see it as a positive step and provide many benefits for them.

Earlier Thursday, the US Vice President met Netanyahu on the sidelines of his visit at the Holocaust International Forum to deliver Trump’s invitation. Netanyahu positively welcomed the invitation and planned to include his political rival Benny Gantz, Israeli Blue and White party politician.

A number of Israeli media said the US peace agenda was closely related to the Deal of the Century.

The Hebrew-language Israeli media Channel 12 even detailed the contents of the agenda to be announced by Trump. Among Israel’s full power in the West Bank and Al-Quds and Palestinian forced recognition of the existence of Al-Quds as the capital of Israel.

Palestinian Government spokesman Nabil Abu Radinah threatened to take firm steps to reject the planned announcement. He demands that Israel has to be responsible for all risks resulting from the application of the contents of the Deal of the Century.

On the other hand, Hamas reiterated it and would frustrate the US and Israeli plans to realize the contents of the Deal of the Century. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)