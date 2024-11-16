Tlaib Calls on Blinken to Resign over Arms Supply to Israel

Washington, MINA – United States Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign for failing to reverse American policy on arms export to Israel.

The call comes after Tel Aviv refused to comply with the 30-day deadline set by the US administration for entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

“In a letter to Israel on October 13th Secretary Blinken acknowledged that the Israeli government was violating US law by blocking aid and gave them 30 days to comply,” she said in an address to the US House of Representatives on Thursday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

“This week Mr. Speaker, Secretary Blinken exposed his lie by announcing that there will be no change to any policy despite admitting that the Israeli government has still failed to comply with all of their demands,” Tlaib stressed.

“Secretary Blinken has continued to lie to Congress and should resign,” she added.

The US administration letter requested Israel to allow the entry of 350 aid trucks to the besieged enclave; however, according to the lawmaker, this request was never fulfilled.

“Guess what? According to Israel’s own data and government, only 57 trucks were allowed in Gaza per day in October, if that is even true!” she stated, noting that this is the lowest amount of aid delivered to the Strip in a year.

With a photo on display of an ailing Palestinian child suffering from famine, the congresswoman asked her colleagues not to look away.

“Children are forced to eat pet food and bug-infested flour. Look at this. And do not turn your back on again being complicit to this war crime. Shameful!” Tlaib also said.

The Democratic Representative accused Israel of “using starvation as a weapon of war,” noting that the US administration has continued to ignore reports from international human rights organizations and the United Nations that the “Israeli government is blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza in violation of US and international law.”

“ProPublica published a detailed account of how the US State Department submitted report after report to Congress that contradicted the findings of its department’s own experts and those of other agencies,” Tlaib stressed.

The lawmaker slammed her country for its hypocrisy and double standards when it comes to applying US laws.

“US law is very clear. No nation blocking US humanitarian assistance can receive US weapons,” she stressed.

Tlaib added: “The Biden administration cannot pick and choose when they comply with our own laws”. (T/RE1/P2)

