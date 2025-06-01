Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation is continuing to block the entry of more than 3,000 health aid trucks into Gaza, further intensifying the humanitarian crisis, according to a senior health official on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Munir al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated that the situation in hospitals has become “catastrophic” due to a critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies. The aid trucks, currently stuck in Egypt’s Arish city, carry essential health equipment that Gaza desperately needs.

“The occupation’s ongoing ban on the entry of medicine and vaccines has contributed to the spread of infectious diseases and epidemics,” Bursh said.

He reported sharp increases in cases of acute diarrhea and meningitis, among other illnesses, largely due to the collapse of Gaza’s water infrastructure. Over 90% of the population now lacks access to safe drinking water.

Bursh also denounced Israel’s new aid distribution mechanism, calling it a method of “mass killing and forced displacement.”

Since May 27, at least 49 Palestinians have been killed and more than 300 wounded in Israeli attacks on civilians seeking humanitarian aid, according to Gaza’s government media office.

The United Nations has declared Gaza’s situation a man-made famine. With border crossings shut for over 90 days, Gaza’s 2.4 million residents have been plunged into starvation and disease.

Despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,400 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of famine risk across the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)