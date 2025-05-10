65,000 Children in Gaza at Risk of Starvation Amid Israeli Blockade

Gaza City, MINA – The government in Gaza has issued a dire warning, stating that over 65,000 children are at immediate risk of death from starvation due to what it calls an Israeli-engineered famine, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from the Gaza Media Office released Friday, Israel has blocked 39,000 aid trucks carrying vital food, fuel, and medical supplies, intensifying the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

The two-month-long closure of crossings has reportedly led to the complete shutdown of all bakeries in Gaza for 40 days, leaving millions without basic access to bread. The statement described Israel’s actions as part of a “genocidal campaign” and a systematic crime against the 2.4 million residents of Gaza.

Humanitarian and health systems have collapsed further after 70 days of Israel’s blockade, the authorities said, urging the United Nations and international community to intervene urgently.

Also Read: 70% of Gaza Under Military Control Amid Aid Restrictions: UN

This comes as UN officials criticized a recently proposed Israeli humanitarian aid plan, warning it may worsen the crisis and fail to meet international humanitarian standards.

Since the escalation in October 2023, nearly 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the majority of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions