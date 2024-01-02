Throughout 2023, 48,000 Israeli Ilegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Throughout 2023, more than 48,000 illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), Palestine, according to the authority that oversees Islam’s third holiest site.

An official from the Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem said that last year 48,223 illegal Israeli settlers invaded the Aqsa Mosque Complex.

“In the last month alone, as many as 3,086 settlers invaded the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under guard from the Israeli Police,” said the official, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Israeli occupation police began allowing settlers to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in 2023, despite continued criticism from Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem-based Wadi Hilweh Information Center said in a statement that Israeli authorities issued 1,105 deportation orders against Palestinians during 2023, including expulsions from Jerusalem’s Old City and other places.

The agency also documented the destruction of 209 Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem, including 68 homes since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli army is also reported to have killed 21 Palestinians in Jerusalem in 2023.​​​​​​​ (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)