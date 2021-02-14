Three Citizens from Inside Al-Aqsa Mosque Arrested by Israeli Forces

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Police arrested three citizens, from inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday evening.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they checked the identities of a number of citizens and arrested three of them.

Their identity was not known until the news was prepared, Wafa reported.

Meanwhile, a group of settlers stormed on Saturday, the Bab al-Rahma cemetery adjacent to the eastern wall of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and desecrated graves in it.

Munther Siyam, a member of the Committee for Islamic Cemeteries in Occupied Jerusalem, told Wafa that settlers performed rituals near the Lions Gate after they stormed Al-Rahma Cemetery, and desecrated the graves and violated their sanctity, with the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

The occupation forces also tightened their military measures at the gates of Old Jerusalem and the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, obstructed the entry of people near the entrances and doors in Jerusalem, and checked their personal identities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)