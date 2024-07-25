Thousands of Protesters Hold Demonstration during Netanyahu's Visit in US (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced a wave of protests since arriving in the US capital, Anadolu Agency reports.

Netanyahu arrives in Washington, D.C. late Monday, a day after President Joe Biden ended his presidential re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

As dozens of Democratic lawmakers declined to attend Netanyahu’s speech at a joint session of Congress, people gathered to protest against Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 39,100 Palestinians, and called for a cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of protesters gathered in the Cannon Rotunda inside the Capitol building, chanting and demonstrating against Netanyahu’s policies in the Gaza Strip. Capitol Police reported that approximately 200 people were arrested.

Later, crowds of protesters also picketed the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu was staying and made noise to disturb his sleep.

According to social media posts, protestors reportedly released maggots at the hotel.

The Palestinian Youth Movement posted a video on X showing maggots and mealworms crawling across a table flanked by Israeli and American flags.

“BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST’S WAR TABLE! Palestinian protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents and the Secret Service had no peace as they continued to terrorize our people,” the movement said on X.

The hotel said in a statement that it took the “necessary steps” to ensure that the property has been sanitized and it is now operating normally.

Road closures and traffic disruptions began Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., where thousands of protesters demonstrated around Capitol Hill, chanting “Free, Free Palestine.”

A significantly larger police presence was visible in the Capitol Hill area ahead of Netanyahu’s address.

Waving Palestinian flags, protestors chanted “Cease-fire now.” They also held signs saying “Arrest Netanyahu,” “Stand with Palestine! End the Occupation Now!” and “Genocide is Our Red Line.”

Biden will meet with Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, where they will discuss developments in Gaza and progress towards a cease-fire and hostage release deal.

Later, Netanyahu will also meet separately with Harris.

On Friday, the prime minister is also expected to have a meeting with Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at his residence in Florida. (T/RE1)

