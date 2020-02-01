Thousands of Palestinians Perform Dawn Prayer Congregation in Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians returned to dawn prayers in congregation at the Aqsa Mosque on Friday morning.

Social media activists in Jerusalem continue to intensify their calls for residents to do the dawn prayer in congregation on Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as part of the “Great Dawn” campaign, and in response to the “Deal of the Century”.

The calls came together with the escalation of the occupation of Jerusalem by attempting to empty it from the congregation through a series of summons orders. Arab media Al-Quds Online reports.

Israeli security forces are also intensively investigating the occupation centers, giving orders to ban entry into Al-Aqsa against Islamic clerics, and orders to deport several figures for up to six months.

Activists also reported the call for dawn in congregation, especially every Friday morning taking place also at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Palestinian fighters, especially from young men and women, are intensifying the dawn prayer in congregation at the Aqsa Mosque.

The Jerusalemite spokesman, Khadija Khwais, emphasized that the people of Jerusalem, including their Muslims, by meeting thousands of them to dawn prayers in congregation at the Aqsa Mosque, proved their worth by maintaining their sanctity.

The movement they called the “Great Dawn” campaign (al-fajr al-‘adzim) carried important messages to thwart the occupation plan as much as possible. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)