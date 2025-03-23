Thousands of Palestinians Flee Rafah as Israeli Forces Open

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians fled their homes in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah on Sunday following an Israeli evacuation order, Anadolu Agency reported.

The move came amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, where the region officially entered its first stage of famine.

Families were seen carrying only a few belongings as they walked toward al-Mawasi, which stretches along Gaza’s coastline.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces opened fire on civilians attempting to flee the area on foot or in carts. Several casualties, including both fatalities and injuries, were reported, though the exact number remains unclear.

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order for the Tel al-Sultan area, declaring it a “dangerous combat zone” and warning civilians not to use vehicles, with threats of severe consequences for those who remain in shelters.

The evacuation came on the heels of ongoing Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, which have left at least 23 Palestinians dead in Rafah and Khan Younis.

Since the beginning of Israel’s surprise aerial campaign on Gaza earlier this week, over 700 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 1,200 others have been injured.

The latest wave of violence shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.

The toll of the conflict since October 2023 has exceeded 50,000 Palestinian deaths, with the majority being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

