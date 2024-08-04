Thousands of Israelis Demonstrate to Demand Hostage Swap Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of protesters demonstrated Saturday in Israel to demand a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said hundreds demonstrated in front of the home of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri in Jerusalem, where protesters held up signs that read: “Make a deal or resign.”

In Kfar Saba in northern Israel, thousands demanded a deal and early elections.

Hundreds more protested in Rehovot near Tel Aviv, wanting an immediate deal to release 115 hostages in Gaza.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 115 Israeli hostages in Gaza, while Hamas has said that more than 70 were killed in random airstrikes by Israel, which holds at least 9,500 Palestinians in custody.

With mediation by Egypt and Qatar and the US, Israel and Hamas have been engaged in stalled indirect negotiations for months on a cease-fire and prison exchange deal.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amidst its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attacks by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)