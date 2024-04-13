Thousands in Istanbul Perform Ghaib Prayers for Ismail Haniyeh’s Children and Grandchildren

The Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) took part in the Ghaib Prayer with thousands of Turkiye residents for the sons and grandsons of the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniya in the courtyard of the Sultan Al-Fatih Mosque, Friday (12/4). (Photo: Nurhadis/MINA)

Istanbul, MINA – Thousands of Istanbul residents performed ghaib prayers for the sons and grandchildren of the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh in the courtyard of the Sultan Al-Fatih Mosque on Friday.

MINA journalist, Nurhadis from Istanbul reported that the Ghaib prayer was held after residents had performed Friday prayers.

“Thousands of people, including children, men and women, crowded the courtyard of the Al-Fatih mosque to perform this unseen prayer,” he said.

After the unseen prayers, residents also held demonstrations and speeches demanding an immediate end to Israeli Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Istanbul residents also demand that the international community immediately open humanitarian aid channels so that the famine in Gaza does not become prolonged.

One of the activists from Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Indonesia, Nur Ikhwan Abadi, who took part in the unseen prayer, said that this unseen prayer was a form of great support from the world community for Gaza, Palestine.

“Apart from that, the martyrdom of the Hamas leader’s son and grandson refutes the vile slander that has been circulating for some time, including in Indonesia, that the leader of the Gaza fighters is not with the Palestinian people, but lives in luxury,” he said.

Turkiye is one of the 12 Freedom Floatilla Coalition (FFC) countries that will launch a humanitarian aid ship to Gaza, Palestine in mid-April.

The ship will sail carrying 5500 tons of aid and thousands of participants from various groups such as activists, journalists, figures, influencers, across religions and countries, with more or less participants from more than 50 countries.

Indonesia received a quota of 10 participants, including activists from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)