The Virtue of Spreading Greetings

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Let us meditate on the words of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala contained in the Al-Qur’an Surah An-Nisa verse 86;

وَاِذَا حُيِّيْتُمْ بِتَحِيَّةٍ فَحَيُّوْا بِاَحْسَنَ مِنْهَآ اَوْ رُدُّوْهَا ۗ اِنَّ اللّٰهَ كَانَ عَلٰى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ حَسِيْبًا

“If you are honored with an honor (salam), return that honor with something better than it or repay it with what is commensurate. Verily, Allah is Considering of all things.” (Q.S. An-Nisa : 86)

Ibnu Katsir in his commentary explains, when a Muslim greets us, then return a greeting that is better than him or respond to him with the same greeting. That is, if someone greets you with “Assalamu alaikum”, respond with “Waalaikum salam warahmatullah”, If he says “Assalamu alaikum warahmatullah.” Answer with “Waalaikum salam warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.”

Shaykh Ar-Raghib Al-Asfihani said, “The tahiyah sentence” is a tribute, meaning a prayer so that the honored one lives in good health and lives long.

According to the interpretation of Al-Azhar, ancient Arabs when they met their friends, they saluted with the words, “Hayyakallah (may Allah protect your life or longevity)”

Similar to what is done by Indonesian people who do not understand Islamic rules, they say, “Life” as a sign of respect.

After Islam came, congratulations and respect were taught that were deeper in meaning, namely by saying, “Assalamu alaikumum (hope you are safe and happy). Salam means peace, happiness, good health and safe life in this world and the hereafter.

In the word Assalamu alaikum, there are so many hopes and prayers. What is the meaning of life, but empty of peace and safety.

In other verses of the Qur’an, several virtues of greeting are mentioned, including;

Greetings, apart from being a greeting and a prayer for congratulations in the world, also a safe life in the afterlife and a prayer for the enjoyment of heaven. This is found in Surah Ibrahim [14] verse 23:

وَأُدْخِلَ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ جَنَّٰتٍ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَٰرُ خَٰلِدِينَ فِيهَا بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهِمْ ۖ تَحِيَّتُهُمْ فِيهَا سَلَٰمٌ (ابرهيم [١٤]: ٢٣)

“And those who believe and do good will be admitted to gardens beneath which rivers flow, they will abide therein with the permission of their Lord. Their salutation in heaven is salaam.”

2. Greetings are greeting angels when visiting believers in heaven. This is stated in surah Ar-Ra’ad [13] verses 23-24.

سَلَٰمٌ عَلَيْكُم بِمَا صَبَرْتُمْ ۚ فَنِعْمَ عُقْبَى ٱلدَّارِ (الرعد [١٣]: ٢٤)

“Congratulations with your patience (while living in the world)”. Then how good is the place of the end.”

3. Salam is the greeting of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala to the Prophet Muhammad and all the chosen Anbiya’. This is found in surah An-Naml [27] verse 59.

قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ وَسَلَٰمٌ عَلَىٰ عِبَادِهِ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱصْطَفَىٰٓ ۗ ءَآللَّهُ خَيْرٌ أَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ (النمل [٢٧]: ٥٩)

Say: “Praise be to Allah and peace be upon His chosen servants. Is Allah better, or what do they associate with Him?”

4. Greetings are God’s words to Prophet Noah Alaihi Salam after surviving a flash flood. The story is found in surah Hud [11] verse 48.

قِيلَ يَٰنُوحُ ٱهْبِطْ بِسَلَٰمٍ مِّنَّا وَبَرَكَٰتٍ عَلَيْكَ وَعَلَىٰٓ أُمَمٍ مِّمَّن مَّعَكَ ۚ …(هود [١١]: ٤٨)

It was said: “O Nuh, come down safely and full of blessings from Us upon you and upon the people (the believers) from those who are with you. “

Greetings are congratulations from the angels to Prophet Ibrahim Alaihi Salam when he will be awarded a child, namely Isaac and his answer to the angel as contained in surah Hud [11] verse 69.

وَلَقَدْ جَآءَتْ رُسُلُنَآ إِبْرَٰهِيمَ بِٱلْبُشْرَىٰ قَالُوا۟ سَلَٰمًا ۖ قَالَ سَلَٰمٌ ۖ …(هود [١]

“And verily Our messengers (angels) have come to Ibrahim with good news, they said: “Congratulations”. Ibrahim replied: “Congratulations.”

Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu Alaihi Wasalam explained, spreading greetings is like spreading love among the people. He describes greetings as something that will lead to feelings of love and affection. Love and affection between fellow Muslims is a manifestation of the perfection of faith and that is the main characteristic of the inhabitants of heaven.

Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasalam said:

لَا تَدْخُلُونَ الْجَنَّةَ حَتَّى تُؤْمِنُوا وَلَا تُؤْمِنُوا حَتَّى تَحَابُّوا اَوَلَا أَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَى شَيْءٍ إِذَا فَعَلْتُمُوهُ تَحَابَبْتُمْ أَفْشُوا السَّلَامَ بَيْنَكُمْ (رواه مسلم)

“By the One in Whose Hands my soul is, you will not enter heaven until you have faith, and you will not believe until you love one another, and may I tell you about something that, if you do, you will love one another? Spread greetings among you.” (Muslim HR)

Apart from being a form of affection and love, greetings are also a form of prayer and hope that the person being greeted will be saved from all calamities and slander.

By spreading greetings to fellow Muslims, we will receive mercy and glory, as an eraser of sins, with the promised forgiveness, and abundant blessings in life.

Greetings are one way to make communication not just pleasantries, but purely arise from the heart of the sacred. Greetings can also maintain the feel of intimacy between friends, relatives and relatives. Greeting someone with greetings can provide calm, a sense of peace and melt the awkward atmosphere.

May all of Muslims be able to spread greetings sincerely, as a form of our submission and obedience to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala and a form of love for fellow Muslims. (T/RE1)

