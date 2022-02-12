The Spirit of Isra Miraj for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

By: Insaf Muarif Gunawan (MINA Journalist)

The month of Rajab is a sacred and special month for Muslims. There are historical events that will never be forgotten for Muslims.

Isra and Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam is one of the great events in this month of Rajab, as well as reminding us of the land of Palestine, the land of the prophets, Ardhul Mubarak, a blessed earth that Muslims cannot forget.

This is confirmed by Allah Subhanahu a Ta’ala in the first verse of the Qur’an sura Al-Isra;

سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلًا مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ ءَايَاتِنَا إِنَّه هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ (الاسرا [١٧]: ١)

“Glory be to Allah, Who has taken His servant one night from Al-Masjidil Haram to Al-Masjidil Aqsa, whom We have blessed around him so that We may show him some of Our (greatness) signs. Verily, He is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.” (Q.S Al-Isra [17]: 1).

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala begins this letter by glorifying Himself and describing His greatness and role in governing the universe, including determining human destiny. His power is beyond anything that no human being is capable of. So there is no God but Him, and there is no Rabb who is able to create and regulate all things besides Him.

Allah Almighty does amazing things, such as traveling His servant, Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam with his body and spirit from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque which has been blessed around him with many messages, namely the prophets and apostles as well as various types of fruits and sustenance.

From the story of the Prophet’s journey in Isra Mi’raj, there are important lessons related to Palestine that should be encouraged. There is a spirit that cannot be extinguished in the hearts of Muslims, the spirit to liberate the land of Palestine and the Aqsa Mosque from all forms of occupation, oppression, injustice, and human rights violations.

First, the journey of Isra and Mi’raj of the Prophet sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam starting from the Grand Mosque (in Makkah) to the Aqsa Mosque gives a signal to Muslims wherever they are, at any place and time, they are obliged to guard and protect the Holy House (Baitul Maqdis) from the greed of the Zionist Jews, the enemies of Islam.

Muslims should not be afraid in the face of the Jewish Zionists, who have tarnished and robbed the Baitul Maqdis of the Muslims. Therefore, Muslims everywhere must struggle to free it from the hands of the Zionist Jews, and return it to its owner, namely the Muslims.

Second, on the journey of Isra and Mi’raj, the Messenger of Allah, Shallallahu Alaihi Wassalam, was met with the previous prophets. This is evidence of a strong bond between the Prophet and the previous prophets. The bond is like a strong building and supports each other.

The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said, “My parable with the prophet before me is that of a man who builds a building, then he beautifies beautifies the building, except for one place of bricks in one corner. When people surrounded it, they were amazed and said, “How beautiful it would be if these bricks were placed there?” I am the brick, and I am the seal of the prophets.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

Third, in Isra and Miraj, the Messenger of Allah, Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam, was asked to lead the previous prophets and apostles in two rakaat congregational prayers at the Aqsa Mosque. This incident shows an acknowledgment that Islam, the message brought by the Prophet, is the last religion mandated to a great human being as the leader of mankind. Religion that has reached its perfection so that it no longer needs to be tampered with, changed, added or reduced by its shari’a.

Fourth, on the journey of Isra and Mi’raj, the Messenger of Allah -peace and prayer of Allah be upon him- brought special gifts for his people, namely the command to pray five times a day and night. This shows the importance of the role of prayer for the lives of Muslims.

Prayer as an affirmation of one’s position in religion. The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam, “Indeed, what confirms a person’s shirk and disbelief is when he leaves prayer.” (HR Muslim).

Hopefully with all of us keeping the spirit of Isra and Mi’raj able to raise the spirit of Muslims around the world to unite, help each other, defend the oppressed and the persecuted wherever they are, special wabil in Palestine, and we hope for help and intercession from the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam from the Day of Judgment so that we may receive the mercy and forgiveness of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala. Amen Ya Rabbal Alamin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)