The Spirit of Hijrah, The Foundation for Building Civilization, (By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur)

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Day after day, week after week, month after month, time goes on. Without realizing it, we have come to the end of 1443 and tomorrow we will enter 1444 Hijri.

We need to ask ourselves, throughout the year 1443, whether there are any positive changes in us. Is our knowledge increasing? Are our worship and good deeds more diligent? Will our zakat infaq and alms increase? And are we becoming more and more noble individuals?

If you have, then maintain and continue to improve, until we become a pious person. If it feels still lacking, then be determined and make a commitment so that we can be better in the coming year and if it is still the same as before, then ask forgiveness from Allah and promise yourself that tomorrow we will change for the better.

Let’s meditate on the word of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala which is contained in surah Al-Baqarah [2], verse 218;

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا وَالَّذِينَ هَاجَرُوا وَجَاهَدُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ أُوْلاَئِكَ يَرْجُونَ رَحْمَتَ اللهِ وَاللهُ غَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ

“Indeed those who have believed, those who emigrated and fought in the way of Allah, they hope for Allah’s mercy, and Allah is Forgiving, Most Merciful.”

Syekh Nasiruddin As-Sa’di explains the verse above, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala explains about three characteristics that are signs of happiness that a person will get. The three qualities are Iman, Hijrah and Jihad.

Faith is the difference between the happy people from the miserable people, the separator between the people of heaven and the people of hell. Faith is also a reference, whether one’s worship and good deeds will be accepted by Allah Ta’ala, or rejected and become in vain.

Hijrah is leaving all evil and disobedience, towards goodness and obedience to seek the pleasure of Allah alone. So, someone who emigrates with the intention of getting closer and seeking the pleasure of Allah alone, it is they who will receive His help and love.

Meanwhile, Jihad is exerting all efforts in worship and doing good deeds towards obedience, maximum effort in defending Allah’s religion and eradicating all misguidance. Jihad is the culmination of all deeds and the reward for someone who does it is the most important paradise.

On the journey of hijra, the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam, changed the name Yathrib, which means a dirty and abandoned place, to Medina, which means a place to build a noble civilization. The name change gave a message about the struggle of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam in realizing an Islamic society.

While still in Mecca, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam instilled monotheism as the main foundation for building civilization. Furthermore, in the Medina period, verses about law, science, muamalah, and other sharia were revealed as the main pillars of the development of civilized society.

Shaykh Yusuf Al-Qardhawi in his book entitled “As-Sunnah; Mashdaran lil Ma’rifat wal-Hadharah” (Sunnah as a source of Science and Technology and Civilization) asserts that Muslims are civilized people. Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala also emphasized that “You (Muslims) are the best of the Ummah.” because you believe and do what is right and wrong.

The civilization that Islam wants is NOT one that only pays attention to the material, physical and worldly pleasures of the world. Islamic civilization is that which connects man with his God, connects the inhabitants of the earth with the owner of the heavens and the universe. The life of this world is used as a means to get to the real life of the hereafter.

Islamic civilization combines spiritual and material elements, balances the mind with the heart, unites knowledge with faith and increases moral values ​​and noble character along with the increase in material obtained in work.

In order to realize that civilization, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala with His mercy sent the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam, by bringing the Shari’a which is very concerned about the balance of spiritual and material aspects, rabbani and human, paying attention to individual and social aspects, so that Islam becomes a civilization that is balanced. The Muslims are the washats who lead mankind to a life of justice.

The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam did not build a society based on group or ethnic fanaticism. The Mitsaqul Madinah or the Medina Charter was made and mutually agreed upon in order to build relations between fellow citizens with the principles of justice and balance. The Medina Charter was the meeting point of the pluralistic Medina community at that time, including Muslims, Jews, and other tribes in the region who were still in their beliefs (not yet converted to Islam).

A valuable lesson from the Medina Charter is that hijrah should be able to bring about change, not only for oneself, but also for members of society in general.

In realizing the realization of a noble civilization, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam made maximum efforts, sacrifice, firmness of principle, seriousness, patience, and sincerity.

All of that, will be able to be done by someone with a sincere intention that must be owned, always guarded, from the first act of charity until it is complete, as he said:

إِنَّمَا اْلأَعْمَالُ بِالنِّيَّاتِ وَإِنَّمَا لِكُلِّ امْرِئٍ مَا نَوَى. فَمَنْ كَانَتْ هِجْرَتُهُ إِلَى اللهِ وَرَسُوْلِهِ فَهِجْرَتُهُ إِلَى اللهِ وَرَسُوْلِهِ، وَمَنْ كَانَتْ هِجْرَتُهُ لِدُنْيَا يُصِيْبُهَا أَوْ امْرَأَةٍ يَنْكِحُهَا فَهِجْرَتُهُ إِلَى مَا هَاجَرَ إِلَيْهِ

“Indeed, every action depends on the intention. And indeed everyone (will be repaid) according to what he intended. Whoever emigrates for (the pleasure of) Allah and His Messenger, then his emigration is for (the pleasure of) Allah and His Messenger. And whoever emigrates because he wants a decent life in this world or because of a woman he wants to marry, his hijrah (will be worth as) as he intended.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari from the friend of Umar bin Khattab).

In our view, there are three keys to the success of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam in building civilization;

First: The personality of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam who has a noble character, is able to be an example, shows himself as a person, as well as a leader who protects, serves and loves his people.

Second: The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam made the Islamic creed as the basis for building social life, not based on material, personal interests, wanting to get position and power, or other worldly traits.

Third: Rasulullah sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam only applies justice thoroughly (kaffah) and consistently. He never compromised with anyone when carrying out the laws and agreements that had been agreed upon.

Civilization that is admired by the West. A prominent Catholic figure, named Raymound Leruge, he admired Muhammad not as a prophet, but as a leader who succeeded in carrying out total change (revolutionary) and succeeded in building a just society.

In his book, La Vie De Mahomet, he writes: “In fact, he (Muhammad) was a pioneer of social change on an international scale. He laid the foundations of people’s lives which were spread throughout the world, merely carrying out the law of justice based on compassion. It teaches equality among all human beings and the obligation to help each other and the brotherhood of the people of the world.”

Hopefully the turn of the Hijri year tomorrow, will bring blessings to all of us, as well as to all Muslims. With the spirit of hijrah, let’s build a high civilization, we uphold unity and justice, so that Islam can truly feel its grace by all humans and all of its creatures. Amen Ya Rabbal Alameen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)