The Sin of Killing Others

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Allah says in the Quran:

…مَن قَتَلَ نَفۡسَۢا بِغَيۡرِ نَفۡسٍ أَوۡ فَسَادٍ۬ فِى ٱلۡأَرۡضِ فَڪَأَنَّمَا قَتَلَ ٱلنَّاسَ جَمِيعً۬ا…

Meaning: “…Whoever kills a human being, not because that person (kills) another person, or not because he causes mischief on earth, it is as if he has killed all mankind…” (Surah Al-Maidah [5]: 32 ).

This verse explains that whoever kills a human being, it is as if he has killed all mankind.

In Islam or any religion, there is no teaching to kill as a solution to solving problems. Therefore, these actions are contrary to the teachings of religion itself.

Islam as a guide for human life on the surface of the earth has the main task of its teachings (maqoshid shari’ah) is to protect and maintain the most basic human rights, especially the right to life. In addition to the right to religion, the right to maintain reason, family rights and property rights.

So Islam strongly condemns all forms of violence, radicalism, tyranny especially terrorism which is committed against certain people or groups, which results in the killing of humans.

Protection of the right to life of a human being, it is not just one life. Because people who are killed by God’s creatures still have the right to live. That means also killing as well as the right to continue their offspring.

Not to mention the deep sadness, the broken heart, and the incomparable sorrow of the loved ones and loved ones. Whether it’s his parents, his wife or children, as well as his friends.

That’s why killing humans is the same as killing all humans. The sin is the same as killing all humans.

This is all because the teachings of Islam really value a person’s life. Killing one person without a justified reason, for example through a fair trial, is the same as killing all humans. On the other hand, protecting the life of one human being is the same as protecting all human lives.

In fact, even in war, Prof. Shaykh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi and several fatwas from international Islamic institutions condemned various anarchist actions that made civilians the target of military attacks that resulted in the death of humans, especially civilians.

Prof. Dr. Wahbah Az-Zuhaily, an expert on Islamic law and alumni of Damascus University, Syria, emphasized that it is not permissible to kill people who are not involved in civil wars, women, babies, crazy people, weak old people, people who are lying sick, paralyzed, blind, people whose arms and legs are crossed, cut off their right hand, lack of sense, monks in their places of worship also against the intimidated who are in a house or church, those who cannot afford to fight, and the peasants of their fields. Unless they go to war.

Prof. Az-Zuhaily added, even if the enemy is captured, and he no longer holds a weapon, he has become a civilian, no longer a soldier on the battlefield, then his treatment is the same as other civilians.

The sin of killing another person without the right of the perpetrator is considered to have committed a major sin that destroys.

This is as stated in the hadith:

اجْتَنِبُوا السَّبْعَ الْمُوبِقَاتِ. قَالُوا: يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ، وَمَا هُنَّ؟ قَالَ: الشِّرْكُ بِاللَّهِ، وَالسِّحْرُ، وَقَتْلُ النَّفْسِ الَّتِي حَرَّمَ اللَّهُ إِلاَّ بِالْحَقِّ، وَأَكْلُ الرِّبَا، وَأَكْلُ مَالِ الْيَتِيمِ، وَالتَّوَلِّي يَوْمَ الزَّحْفِ، وَقَذْفُ الْمُحْصَنَاتِ الْمُؤْمِنَاتِ الْغَافلاتِ.

Meaning: “Stay away from the seven (major sins) that destroy.” They (the companions) asked: “O Messenger of Allah, what are the (seven major sins that destroy)?” He replied: “Associating partners with Allah, sorcery, killing the soul that Allah has forbidden without a valid reason, eating usury, eating the property of orphans, fleeing from the battlefield, and accusing a woman of good faith with being accused of adultery.” (Narrated by Bukhari from Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

A murderer will also be threatened in the hereafter more severely, and the killer will be prosecuted on the Day of Judgment.

In the hadith it is stated,

يَجِيءُ الْقَاتِلُ وَالْمَقْتُولُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ مُتَعَلِّقٌ بِرَأْسِ صَاحِبِهِ. وفي لفظ : يَجِيءُ مُتَعَلِّقًا بِالْقَاتِلِ تَشْخَبُ أَوْدَاجُهُ دَمًا. يَقُولُ : رَبِّ سَلْ هَذَا لِمَ قَتَلَنِي

which means: “The murderer and the victim who was killed will be brought on the Day of Judgment carrying the head of his friend (the murderer).” In another narration it is stated: “He (the victim) carried the killer, while his veins were dripping with blood.” Then he said, “God, ask this man why he killed me.” (Narrated by Ibn Majah).

Therefore, let us together take care of this life well, by protecting human life from all oppression, oppression and murder. Wallahu a’lam bisshawwab. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)