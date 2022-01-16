The Nature of Life Purifies Obedience To Allah

By : Urfa Kaida, Activist Aqsa Working Group (AWG) West Java

Humans have the freedom to enjoy a world that is so charming. Humans must also experience joy and sorrow as a colorant for the various charms of life’s journeys that go on and on. But in fact, happiness is far more close to us humans. Grief is only a distraction for the presence of love.

When life approaches death without us feeling it, that’s where the question of the meaning of our life arises. The human life span, which turns out to be so short, raises questions, suffering, and even hope. The beauty of the world so makes humans complacent. Even a hundred years old won’t feel long.

By understanding the immortality of this soul, humans are slightly less afraid, hope remains stretched without pause. There is a self-created hope about life after living in this world, which is called here after, the afterlife is the end of human journey.

The human paradox applies, when humans deny their lifetime and death and want to live forever in the world. But in the end, one by one, people met their end.

After that, the hope of life after death is replaced by heaven or hell as the fairest consequence. This is where the question of seeking answers to the nature of life’s journey finds the answer. Until that belief reconciles the turmoil and paradoxes of human’s short life.

In that curiosity the question arises about other forces beyond humans, with fear of the dark future, creating the most powerful Power. Power beyond human capabilities. That power must be possessed by the unimaginable, infinite, not limited by anything. Nor is it described by human thought and reason.

The journey of life, the fact of death, all of that should make us humans aware, where do we come from and for what?

Allah states in the Quran:

وَاِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلٰۤىِٕكَةِ اِنِّيْ خَالِقٌۢ بَشَرًا مِّنْ صَلْصَالٍ مِّنْ حَمَاٍ مَّسْنُوْنٍۚ

Meaning: And (remember), when your Lord said to the angels, “Indeed, I will create a human being from dry clay from black mud which is given a shape. (Surat al-Hijr: 28).

فَاِذَا سَوَّيْتُهٗ وَنَفَخْتُ فِيْهِ مِنْ رُّوْحِيْ فَقَعُوْا لَهٗ سٰجِدِيْنَ

Meaning: “So when I have perfected (occurrence), and I have breathed My spirit (creation) into it, then submit to it in prostration.” (Surat al-Hijr/15: 29).

In another verse, Allah reminds us humans of our testimony when in the womb, the recognition of Allah as Lord.

The Quran says:

وَاِذْ اَخَذَ رَبُّكَ مِنْۢ بَنِيْٓ اٰدَمَ مِنْ ظُهُوْرِهِمْ ذُرِّيَّتَهُمْ وَاَشْهَدَهُمْ عَلٰٓى اَنْفُسِهِمْۚ اَلَسْتُ بِرَبِّكُمْۗ قَالُوْا بَلٰىۛ شَهِدْنَا ۛاَنْ تَقُوْلُوْا يَوْمَ الْقِيٰمَةِ اِنَّا كُنَّا عَنْ هٰذَا غٰفِلِيْنَۙ

Meaning: “And (remember) when your Lord brought out from the sulbi (spine) of Adam’s descendants their descendants and Allah took witness to their spirits (saying), “Am I not your Lord?” They replied, “Yes (You are our Lord), we testify.” (We do that) so that on the Day of Resurrection you will not say, “Indeed, at that time we were unaware of this.” (Surat al-A’raf/7:173).

In another verse it is mentioned how the purpose of us humans were created, none other than to worship Allah, and to purify obedience (sincerity) to Him.

God’s Word says:

وَمَا خَلَقْتُ الْجِنَّ وَالْاِنْسَ اِلَّا لِيَعْبُدُوْنِ

مَآ اُرِيْدُ مِنْهُمْ مِّنْ رِّزْقٍ وَّمَآ اُرِيْدُ اَنْ يُّطْعِمُوْنِ

اِنَّ اللّٰهَ هُوَ الرَّزَّاقُ ذُو الْقُوَّةِ الْمَتِيْنُ

Meaning: “I did not create the jinn and humans except that they worship Me.

I don’t want any sustenance from them and I don’t want them to feed Me.

Truly Allah, He is the Giver of sustenance, Who has Strength and is very Sturdy.” (Surat Adz-Dzariyat/51: 56).

In another verse it says:

وَمَآ اُمِرُوْٓا اِلَّا لِيَعْبُدُوا اللّٰهَ مُخْلِصِيْنَ لَهُ الدِّيْنَ ەۙ حُنَفَاۤءَ وَيُقِيْمُوا الصَّلٰوةَ وَيُؤْتُوا الزَّكٰوةَ وَذٰلِكَ دِيْنُ الْقَيِّمَةِۗ

It means: “Even though they were only ordered to worship Allah sincerely and obey Him solely because of (carrying out) religion, and also to perform prayers and pay zakat; and that is the straight (true) religion.” (Surah al-Bayyinah/98:5).

This is where the awareness of human life arises for the existence of God, the final outlet for all superficial answers about humans and the universe.

Here also arises the awareness of the importance of worshiping Him throughout life in the body, with full purity and sincerity, only to hope for His pleasure. Amen. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)