The Longest Ramadan Iftar in Makassar Wins Indonesia Museum of Record

Makassar, MINA – Breaking the fast with the longest Ramadhan Iftar was held by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia together with the Makassar City Government and the I-Salam Foundation at the Losari Beach Pavilion in Makassar. This breaking of the fast received an award from the Republic of Indonesia Museum of Records (Muri).

“After we verified earlier, we and the committee went back and forth to the right and left, and obtained the result that 2,140 meters of Makassar City residents were lined up along the Losari Beach park,” said MURI Customer Relations Manager Lutfi Syah Pradana at the Losari Pavilion in Makassar, South Sulawesi on Wednesday as quoted from Republika online.

Although initially it was planned to break the fast with the longest 2.5 kilometers or 2,500 meters, he said, the results after verification did not reach the target. Nevertheless, the MURI committee still gave the award certificate.

“Without being discouraged and not reaching 2,500 meters which is the main target, the Museum of Records of the Republic of Indonesia, on behalf of Jaya Suprana (founder of MURI), continues to provide today’s MURI Record activities,” he said in front of thousands of congregants.

Head of the Religious and Educational Attaché at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Hazimi, on that occasion said that this longest joint breaking of the fast activity had received support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Thank you to the Mayor of Makassar and all Muslims and Muslims, the Army and Police security for holding this event. Of course this is a blessing and King Salman congratulates the Indonesian people on holding this iftar program,” he said through a translator.

Mayor of Makassar Moh Ramdhan Pomanto explained that the longest breaking the fast together was a program from the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ​​in this case the religious sector of Saudi Arabia.

“Initially there were 10 thousand invitations, but because this was an open invitation, we were afraid there would be too much, so we prepared three thousand to five thousand reserve meals, because we saw they were already full,” said Pomanto. (T/RE1/P2)

