King Salman Calls for an End of Israeli Crimes against Palestinians

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz called on the international community to assume its responsibility and stop Israel’s brutal crimes against the Palestinian people, Arab News reported on Monday.

In a speech to welcome the holy month of Ramadan delivered by Saudi Media Minister Slaman Al-Dosari, King Salman said the suffering of the Palestinian people was very painful for him, stressing the need for safe humanitarian corridors.

King Salman thanked God for blessing the Kingdom with the Two Holy Mosques and allowing him to look after the holy places, expand them and serve visitors and pilgrims.

He thanked the Saudi troops stationed at the border, all military and security personnel and all government sector employees for their dedication.

King Salman also prayed that God would bestow peace and blessings on Muslim countries and the whole world during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan fasting in Saudi Arabia began on Monday after the new moon was seen on Sunday evening.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. (T/RE1/P2)

