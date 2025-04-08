Hundreds of Demonstrators Rally in NYC Calling for End to Israeli Genocide in Gaza

New York, MINA – Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in New York City on Monday to demand an end to the ongoing violence in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protesters, who shut down the Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, called for an immediate halt to the Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, which they referred to as genocide.

Waving Palestinian flags and holding signs that read, “We are sick from genocide,” the demonstrators also expressed opposition to American support for Israel. Their chants echoed through the terminal, with slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine!” and calls for justice.

The protest came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington, D.C., for talks with President Donald Trump.

The timing of the protest highlighted ongoing international outrage over the situation in Gaza, where more than 50,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023 due to the Israeli military’s actions. []

