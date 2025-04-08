SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hundreds of Demonstrators Rally in NYC Calling for End to Israeli Genocide in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

10 Views

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)

New York, MINA – Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in New York City on Monday to demand an end to the ongoing violence in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protesters, who shut down the Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, called for an immediate halt to the Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, which they referred to as genocide.

Waving Palestinian flags and holding signs that read, “We are sick from genocide,” the demonstrators also expressed opposition to American support for Israel. Their chants echoed through the terminal, with slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine!” and calls for justice.

The protest came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington, D.C., for talks with President Donald Trump.

Also Read: Israel’s Ambassador Expelled from African Union Conference on Rwandan Genocide

The timing of the protest highlighted ongoing international outrage over the situation in Gaza, where more than 50,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023 due to the Israeli military’s actions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ten British Citizens Face War Crimes Complaint for Actions in Gaza

TagFree Palestine Gaza conflict Grand Central Terminal protest ICC war crimes Israeli violence Netanyahu New York City protest Palestinian genocide Pro-Palestinian demonstration

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Avraham Neguise (photo: Ynetnews.com)
Africa

Israel’s Ambassador Expelled from African Union Conference on Rwandan Genocide

  • 2 hours ago
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Journalist Dies After Israeli Strike on Tent in Khan Younis

  • 2 hours ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

Hundreds of Demonstrators Rally in NYC Calling for End to Israeli Genocide in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Warplane Attacks Journalist’s Tent Near Nasser Medical Complex

  • 9 hours ago
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 490 Gaza Children in 20 Days

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Load More
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Journalist Dies After Israeli Strike on Tent in Khan Younis

  • 2 hours ago
Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Avraham Neguise (photo: Ynetnews.com)
Africa

Israel’s Ambassador Expelled from African Union Conference on Rwandan Genocide

  • 2 hours ago
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Warplane Attacks Journalist’s Tent Near Nasser Medical Complex

  • 9 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 07:25 WIB
Thousands of Israelis to Demand Hostage Swap Deal with Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hundreds of Israelis Demand Hostage Release Before Netanyahu’s Hungary Visit

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Mass Protests Erupt Against Netanyahu’s Policies, 12 People Arrested

  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Indonesia

Ruben Onsu Officially Announces His Reversion to Islam

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 14:05 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us