The First Group of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Medina

Medina, MINA – The first batch of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims who departed from solo embarkation (SOC 1) arrived in Medina. A total of 358 pilgrims landed at Amir Muhammad bin Abdul Aziz Airport (AMAA), Saturday (June 6) at around 09:58 Saudi Arabian time (WAS).

The pilgrims were welcomed by the Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Ahmad, the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah Eko Hartono, the Consul for Hajj at the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah who is also the Deputy Chair of the Saudi Arabia Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH), Nasrullah Jasam, and the Head of Daker Haryanto Airport.

Meanwhile, from Saudi Arabia, Abdurrahman al Bejawi, the Deputy for Pilgrimage Affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, was present to welcome the congregation.

“We are very happy to welcome the first batch of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims together with the Deputy for Pilgrimage Affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Abdurrahman al Bejawi,” said Abdul Aziz at AMAA Medina Airport.

“I feel happy and touched. This has been awaited by many people, the people of Indonesia. They have waited a long time, especially after being delayed by two years due to the pandemic,” he continued.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia advised all pilgrims to maintain health. Even though the pandemic has decreased, the congregation must still be disciplined with health protocols. In addition, the current conditions in Saudi Arabia are very hot.

The Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, who also welcomed the congregation, added that while in Medina, the congregation would undergo Arba’in worship. That is, praying in congregation at the Prophet’s Mosque for 40 times.

“The congregation’s stay in Medina is a maximum of nine days,” he said.

“After Arbain, the pilgrims will depart for Mecca to perform the Umrah pilgrimage and then wait until the peak phase of the pilgrimage arrives,” he continued.

The presence of the SOC 1 group marked the start of the arrival phase of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims. They received a special welcome from Indonesian officials and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.

The worshipers receive flowers as a form of respect. The Saudi committee prepared a small stage for worshipers to pass while receiving flowers.

Not only that, the congregation also received gifts in boxes containing prayer rugs and dates. Humming thala’al badru also accompanied the arrival of the congregation, adding to the excitement of the atmosphere at the Hajj Terminal of AMMA Medina International Airport.

Based on data released by the Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH), there are around 2,776 Indonesian pilgrims who will arrive in Medina City on Saturday.

The pilgrims are members of seven flying groups (kloters) from five embarkations, namely Solo (SOC), Jakarta Pondok Gede (JKG), Jakarta Bekasi (JKS), Surabaya (SUB), and Padang (PDG). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)