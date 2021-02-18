The City of Khiva Uzbekistan to Host the UNESCO World Cultural Forum

Tashkent, MINA – The International Cultural Forum to be held in Khiva City, Uzbekistan, with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

UNESCO believes that the forum, which takes the theme “Central Asia at the crossroads of civilizations”, will provide another opportunity to study and promote shared culture and heritage in the region.

According to the press release of the Uzbekistan Embassy to Indonesia on Wednesday, the city of Khiva in Uzbekistan, where the forum will take place, is one of the oldest cities on the Silk Road.

“The city is a center of education, science and culture and has served as a crossroads of civilizations for thousands of years, and the inner city of Khiva’s ancient oasis, Ichan-Kala, was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990,” UN News reported.

Ichan-Kala served as the last stop for the caravan before crossing the desert on its way to Iran. The city is recognized as an integral and well-preserved complex of Central Asian Islamic architecture, which includes the Juma mosque, mausoleum, madrasa and palace built by Allakulikhan in the early 19th century. (T/R7

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)