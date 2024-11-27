UNESCO Approves Resolution Supporting Continuity of UNRWA’s Programs in Palestine

Geneva, MINA – UNESCO’s Executive Board overwhelmingly approved a resolution Tuesday in support of the continuation of UNRWA’s educational programmes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Middle East Monitor reported.

This move reinforces UNESCO’s dedication to preserving education access for Palestinian refugees.

Of the 58 member states, 50 voted in favour of the resolution. Four countries opposed it, two abstained, and two others were absent during the vote.

The session was convened at the request of 12 member states, including Chile, Cuba, Djibouti, Indonesia, Jordan, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, South Africa, Spain and Turkiye.

The resolution comes after recent Israeli Knesset (parliament) laws that criminalise UNRWA’s operations, which play a critical role in providing education in Palestine. The resolution aimed to counter these threats and safeguard UNRWA’s essential educational services.

Earlier this month, the Israeli Knesset officially approved, by a majority vote of 92 out of 120, a ban on the activities of UNRWA in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, a move that was condemned by European and Western countries and international organisations.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of complicity in the 7 October, alleging that the Agency’s educational programmes “promote terrorism and hatred”.

UNRWA, headquartered in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, denies the accusations and asserts that it remains neutral, solely focusing on supporting refugees. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)