UNECSO Agrees with Indonesia’s Proposal, Recognizing Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as Religious Holidays

Paris, MINA – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognizes Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as religious holidays. This recognition was taken based on proposals from more than 30 countries, including Indonesia.

“The recognition and celebration of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha by UNESCO underlines the organization’s commitment to encouraging cultural understanding and mutual respect,” UNESCO said in the document, citing its official website on Saturday.

“This stance emphasizes UNESCO’s commitment to embracing diversity and recognizing the rich cultural heritage and religious practices of member countries,” it continued.

UNESCO also stated that this recognition was to strengthen inter-religious dialogue.

By recognizing these two Islamic religious holidays, UNESCO will promote dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect.

The document also includes a proposal to recognize and commemorate Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, which aims to celebrate the rich cultural and religious diversity in member countries.

The Indonesian Embassy in Paris in a statement revealed that UNESCO’s recognition of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as religious holidays was the result of Indonesia’s proposal.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Paris, who is the Indonesian Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Mohamad Oemar, conveyed this proposal at the 219th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris on Tuesday. The proposal was approved by acclamation and adopted as a result of the session’s decision.

“Thank God, at the suggestion of Indonesia, and supported by more than 30 countries, UNESCO has recognized Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as religious holidays,” said Oemar.

One of the decision points was to ask UNESCO to ensure that on both days, no official meetings would be held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Indonesia serves as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2023-2027 period, after being elected at the 42nd UNESCO General Conference election in November 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)