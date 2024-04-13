During Eid al-Fitr, Israeli Soldiers Arrest 50 Palestinians in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation army arrested 50 Palestinians during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in the occupied West Bank, according to a prisoner affairs group.

“Several children, in addition to former detainees, are among the detainees,” said the Commission for Prisoner Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society in a joint statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

“The arrests took place in the cities of Tulkarem, Tubas, Hebron, Beit Lahm and Jerusalem,” the statement said.

The new arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank since last October to 8,218, according to Palestinian figures.

Tensions have increased in the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military attack on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

At least 463 Palestinians were martyred and more than 4,750 others injured as a result of Israeli army fire in the occupied territories, according to the Health Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)