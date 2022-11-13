The Best Human in the World, Google Names the Prophet Muhammad

Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam received recognition from Google as the best human being in the world. This determination is based on the results that appear when typing “who is the best man in the world” or “Best man in the world” on the search page. Then Google will answer by showing the name of the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam at the top of the list.

The placement of the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam as the first rank on the Google search page certainly has a number of reasons. This fact can be seen in the book The 100: A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History or “100 Rankings of the Most Influential People in History” written by a Jew or non-Muslim figure named Michael H. Hart.

Michael Hart is an American scientist working in the fields of astronomy and geometry, writer, amateur historian, researcher, and white separatist/white nationalist.

During his life, Michael Hart did a lot of scientific research on world’s great figures. He has also written many works.

In his literature, Michael Hart mentions the great influence of the Prophet Muhammad, ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam, which still exists today. Even though there is a bit of pragmatism political disagreement among Arab countries, their bond of togetherness remains strong when combined with religion, language, culture and history.

Even when Western expansion touched their country in 1973, all Arab countries united to expel it from the land of the Arabian Peninsula.

Michael Hart also explained that the great synergy between religion and the world taught by Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam was what prompted him to choose Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam as the first figure among the names of the most influential people in the world.

According to Michael Hart, he believes with certainty, Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam who has the title ‘Al Amin’ because of his extraordinary commendable nature is the only human who has achieved the most spectacular success, both in the field of broadcasting religion and life. Because the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam managed to spread the message of Islam, now Islam is the largest religion in the world.

He was a brilliant political leader and army commander, as well as a great and great religious leader. This can be proven after 13 centuries of the departure of the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam, his influence still exists and his followers continue to grow. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)