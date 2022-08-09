The 20th Islamic Book Fair of 2022 is Officially Closed

Jakarta, MINA – The 20th Islamic Book Fair (IBF) with the theme “Islamic Literacy Fosters National Optimism” was officially closed by the Director of the Creative Music, Film and Animation Industry Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) Amin Abdullah on Sunday night.

“By saying thank God, I close the 2022 IBF. Alhamdulillah Rabbil Alamin,” Amin said at the closing of the 2022 IBF, at JCC Senayan.

He said that the IBF 2022 moment is expected to be a momentum for revival for publishing businesses and the creative economy.

Meanwhile, Hikmat Kurnia, chairman of the Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI), said that around 20 thousand visitors came to the 2022 IBF.

“Probably around 20 thousand visitors come (to IBF 2022) who come from various regions, there are Banten, Padang in West Sumatra, Jambi, Aceh, to foreign countries such as Malaysia,” said Head of Jakarta Ikapi Hikmat Kurnia at the closing of IBF.

“Thank you for your cooperation so that the 2022 Islamic Book Fair can be held properly,” he added.

Ikapi Jakarta also thanked the visitors who were optimistic that this exhibition would go well.

The IBF 2022, which will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), will take place from August 3 to 7, 2022. The IBF 2022 exhibition is attended by around 80 participants from within and outside the country with a total booth participation of 200 booths. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)