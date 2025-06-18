Islamic Book Fair 2025 in Jakarta Presents 222 International Publishers

Jakarta, MINA – The largest book exhibition in Southeast Asia, the Islamic Book Fair (IBF) 2025, officially opened its doors on Wednesday at the Jakarta Convention Center in Senayan, Jakarta. The event, running until June 22, 2025, features 222 publishers, 42 multi-product companies, and 14 Islamic boarding schools.

Husni Kamil, Chairman of the Islamic Book Fair 2025, stated that exhibitors include not only domestic publishers but also international participants from countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, and Malaysia. Each will showcase and offer their flagship products.

Husni added that IBF 2025 will host a variety of events, including live book reviews by authors, discussions with prominent figures and public personalities, and other literacy activities.

“This year, the Islamic Book Fair aims to attract 300,000 visitors over its five-day run. To achieve this target, the committee is collaborating with Islamic boarding school networks across Indonesia, schools, universities, and other Islamic institutions,” he explained.

He emphasized that the Islamic Book Fair is more than just a book exhibition; it’s a platform to enhance the literacy of Indonesia’s book industry. He urged attendees to make the most of this momentum.

“IBF 2025 is not just a book exhibition, but a space for hijrah (migration), from ignorance to knowledge, from anxiety to serenity. Islamic literacy is the path to forming strong, civilized, and high-quality individuals,” Husni stated.

“We invite all members of the public to attend, celebrate knowledge, and be part of the jihad of literacy at the Islamic Book Fair 2025,” he concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

