Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jakarta to Host Islamic Book Fair 2025

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI) of Jakarta is set to organize the Islamic Book Fair (IBF) 2025, Southeast Asia’s largest Islamic book exhibition, from 18–22 June 2025 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan.

This annual event will bring together publishers from Indonesia and abroad, along with multi-product companies, under the theme: “Berhijrah melalui literasi Islami untuk pribadi yang berkualitas (Hijrah through Islamic Literacy for a Quality Life).”

Husni Kamil, Chairperson of IBF 2025, announced that this year’s fair will feature 195 booths and welcome participation from 110 exhibitors.

“The Islamic Book Fair has become IKAPI Jakarta’s flagship program to promote a culture of literacy within society. It serves as a platform where writers, publishers, and readers meet, share ideas, and collaborate,” Husni explained.

Beyond book promotion, IBF serves as an educational and cultural hub for book enthusiasts. The fair annually attracts around 300,000 visitors, primarily students, university scholars, and families. For this year, organizers are targeting 350,000 visitors, through partnerships with Islamic schools or pesantren across Indonesia and schools in the Greater Jakarta area.

“To enrich the experience, IBF 2025 will feature two main stages hosting daily programs including book launches, author meet-and-greets, and discussions with prominent figures in the publishing industry,” Husni added.

As the organizer, IKAPI Jakarta continues its mission to position IBF as the largest Islamic book fair in Southeast Asia in terms of participants, visitors, and the diversity of titles showcased.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

