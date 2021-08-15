The 19th European Conference on Palestine to Hold Next September

Copenhagen, MINA – The 19th European Conference on Palestine is scheduled to take place on September 25, 2021 in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

The chairman of the annual event, Ameen Abu Rashed explained as reported by PIP on Sunday, the conference to be held with the theme “Jerusalem Unites Us Until We Come Back,” will include active participation in the parliamentary agenda, various seminars and symposiums, arts events and culture, exhibitions, markets and other activities.

“There is great determination to hold a conference and make efforts to complete all those preparations despite the current circumstances to prove that the Palestinians in Europe fully comply with their rights, especially the right of return,” Abu Rashed said.

He gave an example, the Palestinian management at the European Conference and the Palestine Forum in Denmark agreed to hold a preparatory meeting next Saturday to discuss preparations for the event.

Palestinians from across the European continent, prominent Palestinian figures from the occupied territories and abroad, and Arab and foreign activists and officials are expected to attend the conference.

The Palestine Conference in Europe, which is also considered a Palestinian organization based in Europe, is a major event in Europe and has been running for 18 years in a row. This conference has succeeded in binding thousands of Palestinians to their national cause and their right of return.

This conference was first held in London in 2003 and then followed by conferences in Berlin, Vienna, Malmo, Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Paris and other European countries.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)