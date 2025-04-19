Qatari Parliament Speaker Calls for Unified Parliamentary Action to End Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Doha, MINA – Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council, has urged parliaments across the globe to take collective action in pressuring the international community to stop Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that expressions of condemnation are no longer sufficient in addressing the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region.

He delivered his remarks during the inaugural meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Group for Supporting Palestine, held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday (April 18). The session was convened by Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Today, we call on parliaments worldwide to take unified action to pressure the international community to demand an end to Israel’s aggression, ensure compliance with international law, and hold it accountable before international courts for its crimes,” Al-Ghanim stated, as quoted by Quds Press.

He stressed that the crisis in Gaza has surpassed the limits of human conscience, with the magnitude of suffering demanding far more than verbal condemnation.

“When human conscience can no longer bear the suffering endured by the Palestinian people where death and destruction are a daily reality in Gaza, we must reaffirm our unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and fulfill our moral and political responsibilities as parliamentarians,” he said.

Al-Ghanim emphasized that a just and lasting political resolution will only be possible if Israel’s aggression ceases immediately and unconditionally. He warned that the ongoing massacres, systematic targeting of civilians, and denial of basic humanitarian needs undermine any hope for meaningful political progress.

He also highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including critical shortages of food and medicine, the collapse of healthcare services, widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the absence of safe shelter for civilians.

Al-Ghanim emphasized that the situation in Gaza represents not just a humanitarian crisis, but a deliberate and systematic violation of international humanitarian law.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)