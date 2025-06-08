SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Humanitarian Ship ‘Madeleine’ Approaches Gaza, Calls for Global Solidarity

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The humanitarian ship Madeleine, which set sail from Italy on June 1, is steadily approaching the shores of Gaza, according to the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza. The ship is currently located off the coast of Marsa Matruh, Egypt, and is expected to arrive within hours.

In a statement posted on platform X, the Committee urged international support for the mission, emphasizing, “Your voice is our protection.” The message continued, “Let the apartheid state of Israel know the world is watching. Silence only emboldens them. Do not be silent.”

The Committee added, “With each passing hour, we get closer to Gaza. Just miles away, children and babies are in desperate need of clean water, food, and medicine. All the while, they live under relentless Israeli airstrikes—while billions around the world remain silent. This is not the time to stay quiet.”

The Madeleine is part of the Freedom Flotilla, carrying life-saving medical supplies and humanitarian aid for Gaza’s devastated health sector. Over the past 20 months, Israeli military campaigns have systematically targeted and destroyed much of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, creating what many human rights groups describe as conditions of genocide.

According to Forensic Architecture, which is tracking the ship’s route, the Madeleine was last recorded at 07:23 GMT on June 4, about 70 nautical miles (130 km) southwest of Crete, Greece.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that the Israeli government had decided to block the Madeleine from docking in Gaza. While there were initial considerations to allow it entry under certain conditions, authorities reversed their stance, citing concerns about setting “a repeatable precedent.”

In response, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition issued an open letter to the Israeli government and military via Action Network, stating:

“The Madeleine is unarmed, poses no threat, and operates under international maritime and humanitarian law. Onboard are parliamentarians, lawyers, journalists, and human rights defenders representing civil society from around the world.”

The ship is crewed by 12 international human rights activists, many from France, some of whom were previously detained by Israeli forces for participating in past humanitarian flotillas.

The Committee emphasized that international attention is crucial to protect the mission and its passengers. They urged global citizens to speak out to prevent any aggressive actions by Israeli authorities.

“Protecting civilians and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need are not optional. They are obligations under international law.”

Human rights advocates warn that any attempt to block or attack the Madeleine would constitute a serious violation of international legal norms.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

