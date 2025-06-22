SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Genocide Update: 55,908 Killed, 131,138 Injured in Israeli Attacks

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 13 minutes ago

13 minutes ago

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Saturday that the death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks since October 2023 has reached 55,908, with 131,138 others injured, the majority of whom are women and children.

Medical sources confirmed that at least 202 Palestinians were killed and 1,037 others wounded over the past 48 hours amid continuous Israeli airstrikes across the besieged enclave, according to WAFA News Agency.

Since Israel resumed its full-scale military offensive on March 18, following a two-month ceasefire, the renewed attacks have resulted in an additional 5,599 deaths and 19,097 injuries.

Health authorities in Gaza stated that rescue efforts remain severely hampered due to ongoing Israeli strikes targeting ambulances and civil defense crews. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or scattered in streets, unreachable by emergency responders.

Israeli Army Kills 16 Aid Seekers Including 3 Children in Gaza

Despite repeated international appeals, including calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and orders from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to prevent acts of genocide and address the worsening humanitarian crisis, the Israeli offensive on Gaza continues unabated.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has been described by observers as catastrophic, with medical infrastructure collapsed, aid blockades in place, and widespread displacement affecting nearly the entire population.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

