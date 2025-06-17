38 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces killed 38 Palestinians within 24 hours, many of whom were waiting for food aid in Gaza, the local Health Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The latest incident occurred early Monday morning near Rafah, in southern Gaza, where 20 civilians were shot dead as they waited at a humanitarian aid distribution point operated by the US and Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Over 200 others were wounded in the attack.

Eyewitnesses and health officials stated that Israeli troops fired directly into the crowd, despite it being an unarmed group seeking essential food supplies.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said this is not an isolated case. Since GHF began operating on May 27, a total of 238 Palestinians have been killed and 2,831 injured while trying to access humanitarian aid.

Drone footage, on-the-ground video, and reports from Rafah’s medical teams show many victims sustained fatal gunshots to the head or chest, suggesting intentional targeting of civilians.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk denounced the attacks, stating before the 59th Human Rights Council in Geneva: “Israel has turned food into a weapon. I call for an urgent and impartial investigation into these deadly incidents.”

The ongoing blockade and strikes on aid seekers continue to raise international alarm over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

