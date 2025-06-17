SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

38 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces killed 38 Palestinians within 24 hours, many of whom were waiting for food aid in Gaza, the local Health Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The latest incident occurred early Monday morning near Rafah, in southern Gaza, where 20 civilians were shot dead as they waited at a humanitarian aid distribution point operated by the US and Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Over 200 others were wounded in the attack.

Eyewitnesses and health officials stated that Israeli troops fired directly into the crowd, despite it being an unarmed group seeking essential food supplies.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said this is not an isolated case. Since GHF began operating on May 27, a total of 238 Palestinians have been killed and 2,831 injured while trying to access humanitarian aid.

Also Read: Two Israeli Golani Brigade Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured in Gaza Clashes

Drone footage, on-the-ground video, and reports from Rafah’s medical teams show many victims sustained fatal gunshots to the head or chest, suggesting intentional targeting of civilians.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk denounced the attacks, stating before the 59th Human Rights Council in Geneva: “Israel has turned food into a weapon. I call for an urgent and impartial investigation into these deadly incidents.”

The ongoing blockade and strikes on aid seekers continue to raise international alarm over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel to Expand Settlement in East Jerusalem Amid Ongoing Tensions with Iran

Tag38 Palestinians killed food as weapon Gaza Gaza aid killings Gaza blockade 2025 Gaza civilians targeted Gaza food aid attack Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza war crimes investigation GHF distribution shooting Israeli forces shoot Palestinians Israeli military strikes on aid seekers Palestinian health ministry Gaza Rafah humanitarian crisis UN condemns Israel Volker Türk Gaza statement

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

38 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Emergency Food Aid in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 20:37 WIB
Palestine

Humanitarian Ship ‘Madleen’ Approaches Gaza, Calls for Global Solidarity

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:59 WIB
International

Israel Blocks Humanitarian Vessel Madleen from Reaching Gaza

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 15:03 WIB
Palestine

Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza is Indonesia’s Commitment to Support Palestinians: Maemuna Center

  • Saturday, 31 May 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

67 Palestinians Martyred in 24 Hours by Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Gaza

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 20:09 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 09:59 WIB
Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Indonesia

67 Wildfire Hotspots Detected Across Sumatra

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 22:32 WIB
Palestine

38 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us