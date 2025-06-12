MER-C Distributes Emergency Food Aid in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis

Gaza, MINA – Indonesian humanitarian organization, the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has distributed emergency food aid to residents of Gaza, where humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate due to the prolonged Israeli blockade and ongoing military aggression.

On June 9, 2025, MER-C delivered 185 food packages to families severely affected by the crisis. Each package contained basic necessities such as vegetables, rice, pasta, and flour. The aid was designed to support a family of five adults for up to five days.

In response to the challenging distribution environment, MER-C’s local volunteers conducted a door-to-door delivery to pre-registered recipients. This method ensured aid reached those most in need efficiently while minimizing crowding and maintaining safety protocols.

Of the total packages, 100 were distributed in northern Gaza, while the remaining 85 were delivered to the southern region, particularly in Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, near the Al Aqsha B Clinic. The clinic remains operational with continued support from MER-C.

Also Read: Gaza Faces Total Communications Blackout Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

“This marks the initial stage of our food assistance initiative in Gaza,” said Dr. Hadiki Habib, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium. “We plan to expand our distribution efforts gradually, in larger quantities and with utmost attention to safety.”

The food aid program is part of MER-C’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, where access to food, medicine, and basic services has been severely restricted. The organization maintains a consistent on-the-ground presence through its dedicated volunteer teams, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian support where it is needed most.

As conditions in Gaza grow increasingly dire, MER-C reaffirms its commitment to standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people and continuing to provide essential relief.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 40 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Targeting Aid Seekers in Gaza