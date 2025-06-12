SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Distributes Emergency Food Aid in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views ㅤ

(Photo: MER-C)

Gaza, MINA – Indonesian humanitarian organization, the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has distributed emergency food aid to residents of Gaza, where humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate due to the prolonged Israeli blockade and ongoing military aggression.

On June 9, 2025, MER-C delivered 185 food packages to families severely affected by the crisis. Each package contained basic necessities such as vegetables, rice, pasta, and flour. The aid was designed to support a family of five adults for up to five days.

In response to the challenging distribution environment, MER-C’s local volunteers conducted a door-to-door delivery to pre-registered recipients. This method ensured aid reached those most in need efficiently while minimizing crowding and maintaining safety protocols.

Of the total packages, 100 were distributed in northern Gaza, while the remaining 85 were delivered to the southern region, particularly in Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, near the Al Aqsha B Clinic. The clinic remains operational with continued support from MER-C.

Also Read: Gaza Faces Total Communications Blackout Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

“This marks the initial stage of our food assistance initiative in Gaza,” said Dr. Hadiki Habib, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium. “We plan to expand our distribution efforts gradually, in larger quantities and with utmost attention to safety.”

The food aid program is part of MER-C’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, where access to food, medicine, and basic services has been severely restricted. The organization maintains a consistent on-the-ground presence through its dedicated volunteer teams, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian support where it is needed most.

As conditions in Gaza grow increasingly dire, MER-C reaffirms its commitment to standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people and continuing to provide essential relief.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 40 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Targeting Aid Seekers in Gaza

TagAl Aqsha B Clinic Gaza Al Mawasi humanitarian support door-to-door aid distribution Dr. Hadiki Habib MER-C emergency relief Gaza emergency response Palestine food packages for Gaza families food security in Gaza Gaza basic needs crisis Gaza blockade impact Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza military aggression Indonesian humanitarian aid Gaza Khan Younis food relief MER-C emergency food aid MER-C food distribution June 2025 MER-C Gaza relief program MER-C volunteers in Gaza Middle East humanitarian support Palestinian food aid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

MER-C Distributes Emergency Food Aid in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Humanitarian Ship ‘Madleen’ Approaches Gaza, Calls for Global Solidarity

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:59 WIB
International

Israel Blocks Humanitarian Vessel Madleen from Reaching Gaza

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 15:03 WIB
Palestine

Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza is Indonesia’s Commitment to Support Palestinians: Maemuna Center

  • Saturday, 31 May 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

67 Palestinians Martyred in 24 Hours by Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Gaza

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 20:09 WIB
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Faces Severe Medical Crisis as Majority of UNRWA Health Centers Shut Down

  • Tuesday, 27 May 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills 15, Including Six Children, in Al-Sabra Massacre

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 05:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 07:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us