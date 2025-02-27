Indonesian Govt Launches Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Aims to Raise USD 200 million

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a national campaign titled “Indonesia untuk Palestina: Solidaritas, Aksi Nyata, dan Harapan Baru” (Indonesia for Palestine: Solidarity, Action, and Hope). The initiative seeks to raise USD 200 million (approximately IDR 3.2 trillion) to support humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta announced the campaign at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday (Feb 26), stating that fundraising will begin ahead of Ramadan 1446 H.

“Indonesia has consistently stood with Palestine in international forums. As a strong supporter of the Palestinian struggle, we have been actively providing humanitarian assistance through government initiatives, civil society organizations, and individual contributions,” Anis said.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen due to prolonged blockades and genocide, leaving thousands without homes, basic necessities, or proper medical care. This campaign aims to strengthen Indonesia’s direct support for Palestinians in need.

Also Read: President Prabowo Inaugurates Indonesia’s First Gold Bank

The donations will be used for:

Food, clean water, and medical supplies

Emergency healthcare services

Support for children and women affected by the conflict

Rebuilding homes destroyed by airstrikes

Restoring schools, hospitals, and places of worship

Helping Palestinian communities rebuild their economy

The campaign will also involve partnerships with international organizations, humanitarian agencies, and civil society groups to ensure aid is delivered efficiently and effectively.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Baznas Central Java Trains Students in Culinary and Barista Business