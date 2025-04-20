Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Pray for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Nasaruddin Umar, urged Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia to include prayers for the people of Palestine during their pilgrimage to Mecca. His appeal was made at the National Hajj Orientation event in Jakarta on Saturday.

“Once you arrive in the Holy Land, don’t pray only for yourselves,” the Minister urged. “Pray also for Muslims around the world, especially for our brothers and sisters in Palestine, who are being oppressed by Zionist Israel.”

This year’s pilgrimage is expected to coincide with Hajj Akbar, a rare event when the Day of Arafah falls on a Friday. According to Islamic tradition, Hajj Akbar holds greater spiritual significance, with some scholars believing it carries up to 70 times more rewards than a regular Hajj.

He also highlighted the power of collective prayer, referencing a tradition in which the prayers of a group are believed to be more likely accepted.

Also Read: Thousands Rally in Surabaya in Solidarity with Palestine

“There will be nearly 4 million Muslims gathered in Arafah,” he said. “If all of them pray together for Palestine, insha Allah, it will bring blessings and hope for our brothers and sisters there.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Textile Products Face Up to 47% Tariffs in the US