SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Pray for Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Nasaruddin Umar at National Hajj Orientation 2025 (Photo: Kemenag)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Nasaruddin Umar, urged Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia to include prayers for the people of Palestine during their pilgrimage to Mecca. His appeal was made at the National Hajj Orientation event in Jakarta on Saturday.

“Once you arrive in the Holy Land, don’t pray only for yourselves,” the Minister urged. “Pray also for Muslims around the world, especially for our brothers and sisters in Palestine, who are being oppressed by Zionist Israel.”

This year’s pilgrimage is expected to coincide with Hajj Akbar, a rare event when the Day of Arafah falls on a Friday. According to Islamic tradition, Hajj Akbar holds greater spiritual significance, with some scholars believing it carries up to 70 times more rewards than a regular Hajj.

He also highlighted the power of collective prayer, referencing a tradition in which the prayers of a group are believed to be more likely accepted.

Also Read: Thousands Rally in Surabaya in Solidarity with Palestine

“There will be nearly 4 million Muslims gathered in Arafah,” he said. “If all of them pray together for Palestine, insha Allah, it will bring blessings and hope for our brothers and sisters there.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Textile Products Face Up to 47% Tariffs in the US

TagCollective prayer power Day of Arafah Global Muslim support. Hajj Akbar significance Hajj pilgrims prayer Palestinian solidarity message Pray in Mecca Religious minister appeal Spiritual unity call support for Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Pray for Palestine

  • 2 hours ago
International

Qatari Parliament Speaker Calls for Unified Parliamentary Action to End Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands of Indonesian Muslims Rally in Semarang, Call for Boycott of Pro-Israel Products

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Muhammadiyah Reaffirms Its Commitment to Supporting Palestine Through Various Efforts

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Govt Launches Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Aims to Raise USD 200 million

  • Thursday, 27 February 2025 - 16:02 WIB
International

One Million Hajj Pilgrims Ready to Wukuf at Arafah on Friday

  • Friday, 8 July 2022 - 22:10 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Launches Free Drinking Water Refill Stations to Promote Sustainable Living

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 11:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Textile Products Face Up to 47% Tariffs in the US

  • 2 hours ago
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 08:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us