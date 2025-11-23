MER-C Prepares Winter Relief Packages for Gaza Civilians

Jakarta, MINA — The Indonesian humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) is preparing thousands of winter relief packages for civilians in Gaza as temperatures drop and conditions in displacement camps deteriorate.

The aid will be distributed by the 10th MER-C Emergency Medical Team (EMT), which is working closely with local volunteers on the ground to coordinate safe distribution.

MER-C medical specialists Dr. Nico Ghanda (dermatology), Dr. Anthon Vermana Ritonga (anesthesiology), and nurse Nadia Rosi emphasized their commitment to supporting Palestinians during the harsh winter months. They also called for prayers and public support from Indonesians to ensure the humanitarian mission proceeds smoothly.

MER-C has collected winter aid supplies including 500 children’s jackets, 500 adult jackets, 500 blankets, and 100 tents.

Also Read: Hezbollah Confirms Senior Commander Ali Tabatabai Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Beirut

According to the organization, these items are urgently needed as heavy rains have flooded several displacement camps, further damaging fragile shelters and exposing families to severe weather.

The humanitarian situation is compounded by the ongoing Israeli blockade, which restricts the flow of aid and leaves thousands of displaced residents in increasingly vulnerable conditions.

MER-C volunteers say the distribution effort represents a concrete action in easing the suffering of Palestinians amid a prolonged and escalating humanitarian crisis.

MER-C is a volunteer-driven organization focused on emergency medical response and health services in conflict and disaster zones. Its continued presence in Gaza has become increasingly vital as medical shortages, infrastructure damage, and access restrictions intensify.[]

Also Read: Israel Committs 497 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 342 and Injuring 875

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)