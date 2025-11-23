SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MER-C Prepares Winter Relief Packages for Gaza Civilians

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA — The Indonesian humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) is preparing thousands of winter relief packages for civilians in Gaza as temperatures drop and conditions in displacement camps deteriorate.

The aid will be distributed by the 10th MER-C Emergency Medical Team (EMT), which is working closely with local volunteers on the ground to coordinate safe distribution.

MER-C medical specialists Dr. Nico Ghanda (dermatology), Dr. Anthon Vermana Ritonga (anesthesiology), and nurse Nadia Rosi emphasized their commitment to supporting Palestinians during the harsh winter months. They also called for prayers and public support from Indonesians to ensure the humanitarian mission proceeds smoothly.

MER-C has collected winter aid supplies including 500 children’s jackets, 500 adult jackets, 500 blankets, and 100 tents.

According to the organization, these items are urgently needed as heavy rains have flooded several displacement camps, further damaging fragile shelters and exposing families to severe weather.

The humanitarian situation is compounded by the ongoing Israeli blockade, which restricts the flow of aid and leaves thousands of displaced residents in increasingly vulnerable conditions.

MER-C volunteers say the distribution effort represents a concrete action in easing the suffering of Palestinians amid a prolonged and escalating humanitarian crisis.

MER-C is a volunteer-driven organization focused on emergency medical response and health services in conflict and disaster zones. Its continued presence in Gaza has become increasingly vital as medical shortages, infrastructure damage, and access restrictions intensify.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

