Thank You to Al-Qassam Brigades for Good Treatment’: Freed Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released a video on Saturday showing four Israeli female soldiers who were freed the previous day, expressing gratitude in Arabic to Palestinian factions for their humane treatment during their detention and for protecting their lives despite Israel’s heavy bombardment, Anadolu Agency reported.

The video on Telegram showed the soldiers inside a vehicle as they were transported to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel.

Before the handover, the soldiers expressed their gratitude for the good treatment they received from the Al-Qassam Brigades.

One said, “Assalamu alaikum, thank you to the Al-Qassam Brigades for the good treatment.”

“Thank you for the food, drink and clothing,” said another.

A third thanked the fighters for “protecting us and protecting us from the bombing.”

And a fourth expressed hope that the day would be “a happy day for everyone.”

At the end of the video, the soldiers are seen loudly chanting “January 25” — the date of their release. The footage was filmed near the Gaza coast before the handover.

About 200 Palestinian prisoners were also released on Saturday in exchange for the four soldiers.

Under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Israel is now preparing to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor area that separates northern Gaza from its south, allowing displaced Palestinians to return to the north.

The first phase of the six-week agreement came into effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

